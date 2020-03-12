#QUÉPASA: Así reaccionaron jugadores de la NBA tras suspensión de la temporada

A muchas estrellas no les pareció la idea de frenar las actividades...

  • jueves, 12 de marzo de 2020
  • Staff Sexenio
Nba Foto: Twitter

Luego de que Rudy Gobert, del Jazz de Utah, diera positivo al Covid-19, lo que obligó a que el encuentro de su equipo ante el Thunder de Oklahoma se cancelara el miércoles por la noche, la NBA anunció en un comunicado la suspensión de actividades.

No obstante, LeBron James, Stephen Curry y otros jugadores alzaron la voz sobre la postergación de la temporada, por ejemplo, Devin Booker, estaba jugando videojuegos en la plataforma de Twitch cuando descubrió que la temporada estaba suspendida y lanzó algunos improperios.

También el alero de Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown, estaba haciendo una transmisión en vivo en Instagram y habló sobre el impacto mundial del coronavirus.

 

OTRAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMA HORA

COLUMNAS