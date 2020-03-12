QUÉPASA: Así reaccionaron jugadores de la NBA tras suspensión de la temporada

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! ???????. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe???? — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

Such a weird night but I am truly thankful for each and every person during this 22yr journey.

If this is really it, I thank everyone for your love and support for all these years.

B E Z??? — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) March 12, 2020

2020 is being very bad year!! stay safe folks?? — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 12, 2020

2020 aint it. Don't know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 12, 2020