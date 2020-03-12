QUÉPASA: Así reaccionaron jugadores de la NBA tras suspensión de la temporada

Luego de que Rudy Gobert, del Jazz de Utah, diera positivo al Covid-19, lo que obligó a que el encuentro de su equipo ante el Thunder de Oklahoma se cancelara el miércoles por la noche, la NBA anunció en un comunicado la suspensión de actividades.
No obstante, LeBron James, Stephen Curry y otros jugadores alzaron la voz sobre la postergación de la temporada, por ejemplo, Devin Booker, estaba jugando videojuegos en la plataforma de Twitch cuando descubrió que la temporada estaba suspendida y lanzó algunos improperios.
También el alero de Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown, estaba haciendo una transmisión en vivo en Instagram y habló sobre el impacto mundial del coronavirus.
Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! ???????. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe????
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020
Such a weird night but I am truly thankful for each and every person during this 22yr journey.
If this is really it, I thank everyone for your love and support for all these years.
B E Z???
— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) March 12, 2020
2020 is being very bad year!! stay safe folks??
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 12, 2020
2020 aint it. Don't know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 12, 2020
Man... This stuff crazy... Praying for EVERYBODY in this tough time????
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 12, 2020
Warzone time!! https://t.co/S0Voq1aTZl
— Devin Booker (@DevinBook) March 11, 2020
Earlier tonight, before the NBA announced the season was supsended, Jaylen Brown went on IG live to talk about coronavirus: “This is urgent. The way they stop viruses is by shutting things down.” pic.twitter.com/0rm2Y7UxzC
— Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) March 12, 2020