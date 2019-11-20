Anuncian nominaciones a los Grammy

Las nominaciones a los Premios Grammy, los mayores honores de la industria de la música, fueron anunciados este miércoles.
Los premios se entregarán en una ceremonia conducida por Alicia Keys el próximo 26 de enero en Los Ángeles, California.
Las nominaciones:
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
- "I, I" — Bon Iver
- "Norman F***ing Rockwell!" — Lana Del Rey
- "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" — Billie Eilish
- "Thank U, Next" — Ariana Grande
- "I Used to Know Her" — H.E.R.
- "7" — Lil Nas X
- "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)" — Lizzo
- "Father of the Bride" — Vampire Weekend
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
- "Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver
- "Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
- "7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
- "Hard Place" — H.E.R.
- "Talk" — Khalid
- "Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X presentando a Billy Ray Cyrus
- "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
- "Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- "Always Remember Us This Way" — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna
- "Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell
- "Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
- "Hard Place" — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins
- "Lover" — Taylor Swift
- "Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
- "Someone You Loved" — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman
- "Truth Hurts" — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalia
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN SOLISTA POP
- "Spirit" - Beyonce
- "Bad Guy" - Billie Eilish
- "7 Rings" - Ariana Grande
- "Truth Hurts" - Lizzo
- "You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift
- MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP
- "The Lion King: The Gift" - Beyoncé
- "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" - Billie Eilish
- "Thank u, next" - Ariana Grande
- "No. 6 Collaborations Project" - Ed Sheeran
- "Lover" - Taylor Swift
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
- "Revenge Of The Dreamers III" - Dreamville
- "Championships" - Meek Mill
- "I Am > I Was" - 21 Savage
- "Igor" - Tyler, The Creator
- "The Lost Boy" - YBN Cordae
- MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B
- "Love Again" - Daniel Caesar & Brandy
- "Could’ve Been" - H.E.R. presentando a Bryson Tiller
- "Exactly How I Feel" - Lizzo presentando a Gucci Mane
- "Roll Some Mo" - Lucky Daye
- "Come Home" - Anderson .Paak presentando a André 3000
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA COUNTRY
- "Desperate Man" - Eric Church
- "Stronger Than Truth" - Reba McEntire
- "Interstate Gospel" - Pistol Annies
- "Center Point Road" - Thomas Rhett
- "While I'm Livin" - Tanya Tucker