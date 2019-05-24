Temporada 16 de 'The Voice' ha sido la última para Adam Levine

El popular concurso de canto propiedad de la cadena televisiva estadounidense NBC The Voice (2011-2019) ha tenido lo largo de sus 16 temporadas a dos exitosos músicos como entrenadores de sus participantes. Por un lado, el veterano cantante de conuntry Blake Shelton y por otro, a la estrella internacional Adam Levine.

La décima sexta temporada del reality show finalizó el pasado mes de abril, donde la miembro del equipo de John Legend, una joven cantante de 26 años originaria de Texas Maelyn Jarmon, terminó siendo la ganadora de esta edición.

Sin embargo, tras la conclusión de la temporada 16 de The Voice, un elemento esencial del programa se irá, se trata Adam Levine quien ha anunciado que se retirará del show. Así lo confirmó el vocalista de Maroon 5 tras una publicación en su perfil de Instagram.

Levine ha sido un coach del programa desde su primera emisión en abril de 2011 y después de anunciar su retiro, lo cual indica claramente que no formará parte de la próxima temporada, la 17, no especificó si su partida será permanente o volverá en futuras ediciones.

Otros entrenadores como Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Pharrell Williams, Kelly Clarkson y Alicia Keys también han abandonado el programa y regresado en futuras ediciones, aunque el líder de Maroon 5 no aclaró si este será su caso.

“Hace 8 años, Mark Burnett nos convenció de firmar para un programa donde estaríamos sentados en una gran silla roja que estuviera de espaldas ante los cantantes del escenario. Gracias Mark. No teníamos idea qué hacíamos o hacia dónde íbamos. Después del primer día de rodaje, me senté impresionado y pensé: Algo mágico definitivamente está pasando. Fue una experiencia que me cambió la vida y el corazón. Gracias NBC y a todos los involucrados. Ha sido un asombroso viaje”, escribió Adam Levine en Instagram.