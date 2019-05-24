Temporada 16 de 'The Voice' ha sido la última para Adam Levine

El popular concurso de canto propiedad de la cadena televisiva estadounidense NBC The Voice (2011-2019) ha tenido lo largo de sus 16 temporadas a dos exitosos músicos como entrenadores de sus participantes. Por un lado, el veterano cantante de conuntry Blake Shelton y por otro, a la estrella internacional Adam Levine.
La décima sexta temporada del reality show finalizó el pasado mes de abril, donde la miembro del equipo de John Legend, una joven cantante de 26 años originaria de Texas Maelyn Jarmon, terminó siendo la ganadora de esta edición.
Sin embargo, tras la conclusión de la temporada 16 de The Voice, un elemento esencial del programa se irá, se trata Adam Levine quien ha anunciado que se retirará del show. Así lo confirmó el vocalista de Maroon 5 tras una publicación en su perfil de Instagram.
Levine ha sido un coach del programa desde su primera emisión en abril de 2011 y después de anunciar su retiro, lo cual indica claramente que no formará parte de la próxima temporada, la 17, no especificó si su partida será permanente o volverá en futuras ediciones.
Otros entrenadores como Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Pharrell Williams, Kelly Clarkson y Alicia Keys también han abandonado el programa y regresado en futuras ediciones, aunque el líder de Maroon 5 no aclaró si este será su caso.
“Hace 8 años, Mark Burnett nos convenció de firmar para un programa donde estaríamos sentados en una gran silla roja que estuviera de espaldas ante los cantantes del escenario. Gracias Mark. No teníamos idea qué hacíamos o hacia dónde íbamos. Después del primer día de rodaje, me senté impresionado y pensé: Algo mágico definitivamente está pasando. Fue una experiencia que me cambió la vida y el corazón. Gracias NBC y a todos los involucrados. Ha sido un asombroso viaje”, escribió Adam Levine en Instagram.
Adam Levine se despidió de los seguidores de The Voice mientras agradecía todos estos años de acompañamiento. El músico californiano aseguró que participar en este proyecto le ha cambiado la vida, tanto de manera personal como profesional.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ?? We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself "theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening." It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I'll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I'd go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. ?? Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE FUCKIN' SHELTON. I couldn't hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can't do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You're my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I'm sure I'll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there's literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I'd like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. ?? What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ?? Adam