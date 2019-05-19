Así se despidieron los actores de 'Game of Thrones'

Finalmente tras meses de espera, y en especial, después de mes y medio de transmisión, la serie estelar de HBO, Game of Thornes, llegó a su inevitable final a pesar de las críticas de millones de seguidores.

Antes de la transmisión de The Iron Throne, título definitivo del episodio final, los actores que formaron parte y que llegaron hasta el final de la serie se despidieron de los personajes que por años encarnaron.

La actriz británica Emilia Clarke agradeció a Daenerys Targaryen por estos ocho años de haberla interpretado, papel con el que sin duda también creció en diversos aspectos de su vida.

“Game of Thrones me ha formado como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano. Solo desearía que mi padre estuviera aquí para ver cómo de lejos hemos volado. A vosotros, los queridos y mágicos fans, os tengo que dar las gracias, por ver siempre lo que nosotros hemos hecho con este personaje que ya estaba en el corazón de muchos antes de que me pusiese la peluca de plata. Sin vosotros no hay nosotros. Y ahora mi guardia ha terminado".