Así se despidieron los actores de 'Game of Thrones'

Finalmente tras meses de espera, y en especial, después de mes y medio de transmisión, la serie estelar de HBO, Game of Thornes, llegó a su inevitable final a pesar de las críticas de millones de seguidores.
Antes de la transmisión de The Iron Throne, título definitivo del episodio final, los actores que formaron parte y que llegaron hasta el final de la serie se despidieron de los personajes que por años encarnaron.
La actriz británica Emilia Clarke agradeció a Daenerys Targaryen por estos ocho años de haberla interpretado, papel con el que sin duda también creció en diversos aspectos de su vida.
“Game of Thrones me ha formado como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano. Solo desearía que mi padre estuviera aquí para ver cómo de lejos hemos volado. A vosotros, los queridos y mágicos fans, os tengo que dar las gracias, por ver siempre lo que nosotros hemos hecho con este personaje que ya estaba en el corazón de muchos antes de que me pusiese la peluca de plata. Sin vosotros no hay nosotros. Y ahora mi guardia ha terminado".
Otra que siguió esta línea fue Sophie Turner, Sansa Stark en la serie, quien también vivió un crecimiento único tanto en su vida personal como profesional gracias a Game of Thrones.
"Sansa, muchas gracias por enseñarme resistencia, valentía y lo que realmente es la fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable, paciente y liderar con amor. Crecí contigo. Me enamoré de ti cuando tenía 13 años y ahora 10 años después... con 23 te tengo que dejar, pero nunca voy a olvidar lo que me has enseñado”.
De igual forma, el actor Joe Dempsie, intérprete de Gendry, evaluó su transitar por Game of Thrones, recordando que estuvo ausente de la producción por unas tres temporadas.
“Interpretar a Gendry durante cinco temporadas ha sido una alegría, y no puedo agradeceros lo suficiente el haberle metido en vuestors corazones - y haber sido pacientes cuando tardó tres años en dominar el arte del remo. Game of Thrones termina esta noche a las 9pm en HBO. El último que se vaya, que apague las velas. #OursIsTheFury".
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I've sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we've flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we've made and what I've done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
Started From Flea Bottom Now We Here . I already regret not taking any snaps on set...had to delve into the @helenstills treasure trove instead... . Being a part of this show has given me experiences I'll never ever forget. But it's the people I'll miss the most. I'd just moved to London when we started season 1, didn't have many mates there - and Game of Thrones changed all that. To the friends I've made in this amazing cast and crew, thank you. . Playing Gendry over 5 seasons has been a joy, and I can't thank you lot enough for taking him to your hearts - and being patient while he took 3 years to find his way round a set of oars. . @gameofthrones bows out tonight at 9pm on @hbo. Last one to leave, blow out the candles. . #OursIsTheFury ??