Policía Federal investiga muerte de 3 activistas en accidente carretero

With profound sadness, the @FordFoundation mourns the tragic loss of Ana Paula Hernández and Sally O´Neill of @FundHumanRights, Ana Velásquez of @Pueblo_Maya, and their driver and friend Daniel Tuc, who died in a car crash in Guatemala on April 7. https://t.co/vyyYQFYFiF pic.twitter.com/rayekAvdu5

— Ford Foundation (@FordFoundation) 9 de abril de 2019