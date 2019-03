Parlamento británico aprueba retraso del Brexit

The statutory instrument proposing a new exit day for the UK to leave the EU has been passed.



House of Commons voted 441 to 105 in favour.



This amends the definition of “exit day” to ensure it is 22 May or 12 April depending if the Commons approves the #WithdrawalAgreement. pic.twitter.com/BiBcwnyWU1 — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) 27 de marzo de 2019