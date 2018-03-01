Negan también se decepcionó por esa muerte en 'The Walking Dead'
El actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan se mostró decepcionado por el giro en la trama que se presentó en The Walking Dead.
jueves, 1 de marzo de 2018, Miguel Angel Carral
La primera gran perdida en la octava temporada de The Walking Dead continúa teniendo reacciones tanto del elenco de la serie como del público en general. Uno de los más recientes en expresar su decepción es el actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, quien le da vida al maniático Negan, ha asegurado estar “decepcionado para siempre” por la muerte de Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) en la serie, cuando es uno de los personajes vigentes en los comics.
“Honestamente, una gran razón por la que quería formar parte de esta panda de inadaptados... era porque era un gran fan de la relación de Negan y Carl en los cómics... Esa trama fue una de mis favoritas, como sé que también lo era de las tuyas. Siempre estaré decepcionado de que sólo hayamos rascado la superficie de lo que podría haber sido”.
Sin embargo, el otrora actor de series como Sobrenatural y The Good Wife no dudó en deshacerse en halagos hacia su joven compañero, a quien desea la mejor de las suertes.
"Antes de unirme a este reparto yo era un fan... Un fan al que le encantó verte crecer delante de la cámara. Desde el momento en que te pusiste el sombrero demasiado grande de sheriff... hasta el final, con el sombrero apropiado al hombre en que Carl se había convertido. Más sabio y compasivo que todos nosotros".
SPOILER (for the six people that are somehow in the dark... and get news from Instagram?) @chandlerriggs5 man.... what a pleasure. Not only getting to work with you... but, getting to know you. You, my friend, are an incredible young man. Well before joining this cast I was a fan... a fan that loved watching you grow up in front of a camera. From the moment you first put on the way too large sheriffs hat as a boy... to the end, the hat so befitting of the man Carl had become. Wiser and more compassionate than all of us. You held all of our hearts. Honestly... a huge reason I wanted so badly to join this band of misfits... was because I was such a fan of the Negan Carl relationship in the comics... that storyline was one of my favorites, as I know it was one of yours. I’ll forever be dissaponted we only scratched the surface of what could have been. BUT... I can take total solace in the fact that you are out there... doing your thing. You’ve grown into an amazing young man as well as a powerful actor... the world is your oyster Riggs. We all get to sit back and watch you kill it. So.. know you are missed on the show... but know you have a big ole group of family all here for you if needed... and eagerly awaiting whatever comes next. Love you Riggs. See you soon.