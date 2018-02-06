Accidente de Uma Thurman, uno de mis mayores errores: Tarantino
El reconocido director, Quentin Tarantino, aceptó que el accidente de Uma Thurman durante el rodaje de Kill Bill: Vol. 2 fue uno de sus grandes errores como profesional.
Foto: Especial
martes, 6 de febrero de 2018, Sergio Noriega
El cineasta Quentin Tarantino respondió a los señalamientos de Uma Thurman por un episodio durante el rodaje de Kill Bill: Vol. 2, en el cual la actriz sufrió un accidente aparatoso mientras manejaba un vehículo a alta velocidad.
En entrevista con The New York Times, la protagonista del filme señaló como responsable de este incidente al reconocido director, pues afirmó que la presionó para rodar una escena de acción aun cuando ella había solicitado que la hiciera una especialista de acción.
Thurman recordó que Tarantino le garantizó que no habría ningún problema ni riesgo en la secuencia, debido a que la carretera era completamente recta. Sin embargo, terminó impactándose contra un árbol a gran velocidad.
El director estadounidense aceptó que este ha sido uno de sus grandes errores, pues se trató de algo que se pudo haber evitado. Sin embargo, rechazó haberla forzado a grabar la escena.
“Le dije que estaría bien. Le dije que la carretera era toda recta. Le dije que sería seguro, y no lo era. Estaba equivocado. No la obligué a subirse al coche. Se montó porque confió en mí, me creyó”, declaró en entrevista para Deadline.
Tarantino afirmó que este episodio ha sido uno de los más angustiosos de toda su carrera como profesional, mientras que Uma Thurman aceptó que a raíz del accidente su relación se deterioró de forma importante.
“Es uno de los mayores remordimientos de mi vida. Como director aprendes cosas y a veces aprendes a través de errores horribles. Ese fue uno de mis más horribles errores, que no me tomé el tiempo para recorrer de nuevo la carretera, una vez más”, agregó.
i post this clip to memorialize it's full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd. the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. i do not believe though with malicious intent. Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.