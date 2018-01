Federer y Djokovic avanzan a los octavos de final en Australia

Even Federer feels the heat sometimes...



"From 10% humidity, we went to 75%. I think we were both feeling it. All of a sudden you were sweating like mad. It was different. I was happy the way I played. I also thought Richard, we both played a good level, so it was fun"#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/6EMvBtjgvn — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) 20 de enero de 2018