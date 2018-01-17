Rebecca Hall dona su sueldo de la última película de Woody Allen
La actriz Rebecca Hall decidió donar el sueldo que recibió de la cinta A Rainy Day in New York de Woody Allen a la fundación Time's Up.
Foto: Especial
miércoles, 17 de enero de 2018, Miguel Angel Carral
La británica de 35 años de edad, Rebecca Hall, es la última actriz en reconocer que se arrepiente de trabajar con Woody Allen, con quien coincidió en la más reciente cinta del neoyorkino, A Rainy Day in New York, a estrenarse este año.
Como muestra de su arrepentimiento, la actriz ha decidido dar su sueldo del filme al fondo de defensa legal de la organización Time’s Up, una vez que Allen es uno de los cineastas que son señalados por abusos sexuales desde tiempo atrás.
“El día después de que las acusaciones a Harvey Weinstein aparecieran estaba rodando la última película de Woody Allen en Nueva York”, comienza Hall. “No me hubiese imaginado ningún sitio más extraño para estar ese día. Cuando me pidieron que lo hiciera, hace siete meses, rápidamente dije que sí. Me dio uno de mis papeles más importantes en el cine, por lo que siempre estaré agradecida, era un día en mi ciudad natal. Fácil. No obstante, me he dado cuenta de que no había nada fácil sobre ese día. En estas semanas he pensado profundamente sobre esta decisión y me mantengo en conflicto y triste”.
The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York. I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day. When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown - easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened. After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones - I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today. It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup. I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere. #timesup
Hall hace referencia a su papel protagónico en la película de Woody Allen, Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), donde compartió créditos con Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz y Scarlett Johansson, y por la que incluso fue nominada al Globo de Oro.
“Es un pequeño gesto y uno que no intenta compensar, pero he donado mi sueldo a Time’s Up. También me he unido y continuaré donando y espero trabajar con y ser parte de este movimiento positivo hacia el cambio no solo en Hollywood, pero en todo el mundo”, concluye.