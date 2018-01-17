Rebecca Hall dona su sueldo de la última película de Woody Allen

“El día después de que las acusaciones a Harvey Weinstein aparecieran estaba rodando la última película de Woody Allen en Nueva York”, comienza Hall. “No me hubiese imaginado ningún sitio más extraño para estar ese día. Cuando me pidieron que lo hiciera, hace siete meses, rápidamente dije que sí. Me dio uno de mis papeles más importantes en el cine, por lo que siempre estaré agradecida, era un día en mi ciudad natal. Fácil. No obstante, me he dado cuenta de que no había nada fácil sobre ese día. En estas semanas he pensado profundamente sobre esta decisión y me mantengo en conflicto y triste”.